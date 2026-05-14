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Safeguarding peace, stability across Taiwan Strait biggest common denominator between China, U.S., Xi says
(Xinhua) 13:10, May 14, 2026
BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Safeguarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is the biggest common denominator between China and the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday when holding talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Beijing.
Noting that the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-U.S. relations, Xi told Trump that if it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability.
Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy, Xi said, emphasizing that "Taiwan independence" and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water.
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Du Mingming)
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