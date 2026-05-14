Xi says China, U.S. must jointly answer questions of times

Xinhua) 11:19, May 14, 2026

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States must jointly answer the questions of our times, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday when holding talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Beijing.

Transformation not seen in a century is accelerating across the globe, and the international situation is fluid and turbulent, said Xi, stressing that the world has come to another crossroads.

"Can China and the United States overcome the Thucydides Trap and create a new paradigm of major-country relations? Can we meet global challenges together and provide greater stability for the world? Can we build a bright future together for our bilateral relations in the interest of the well-being of the two peoples and the future of humanity? These are the questions vital to history, to the world and to the people," said Xi.

"They are the questions of our times that the leaders of major countries need to answer together," he said.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Du Mingming)