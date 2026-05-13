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China-U.S. pragmatic cooperation has broad space, huge potential: China international trade promotion body
(Xinhua) 21:48, May 13, 2026
BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) welcomes the U.S. business representatives accompanying U.S. President Donald Trump on his state visit to China from May 13 to 15, spokesperson of the CCPIT said on Wednesday.
China and the United States have broad space and huge potential for pragmatic cooperation, said the spokesperson.
The spokesperson noted that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the business communities of both countries are expected to further deepen exchanges and cooperation, making new contributions to the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)
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