Trump arrives in Beijing for state visit to China

Xinhua) 19:55, May 13, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives in Beijing on May 13, 2026, for a state visit to China. At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump is visiting China from May 13 to 15. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday evening for a state visit to China.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump is visiting China from May 13 to 15.

This is the first U.S. presidential visit to China in almost nine years and Trump's second since November 2017.

The two leaders will have an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning bilateral relations and world peace and development, according to China's foreign ministry.

Trump was welcomed by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng at the airport.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives in Beijing on May 13, 2026, for a state visit to China. At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump is visiting China from May 13 to 15. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives in Beijing on May 13, 2026, for a state visit to China. At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump is visiting China from May 13 to 15. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)