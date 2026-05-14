Xi holds welcome ceremony for Trump

Xinhua) 10:39, May 14, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump, who is on a state visit to China, outside the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2026. Xi held talks with Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held a welcome ceremony on Thursday morning outside the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing for U.S. President Donald Trump, who is on a state visit to China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump, who is on a state visit to China, outside the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2026. Xi held talks with Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump, who is on a state visit to China, outside the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2026. Xi held talks with Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump, who is on a state visit to China, outside the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2026. Xi held talks with Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump, who is on a state visit to China, outside the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2026. Xi held talks with Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump, who is on a state visit to China, outside the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2026. Xi held talks with Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump, who is on a state visit to China, outside the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2026. Xi held talks with Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump, who is on a state visit to China, outside the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2026. Xi held talks with Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Photo by Feng Yongbin/Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump, who is on a state visit to China, outside the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2026. Xi held talks with Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump, who is on a state visit to China, outside the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2026. Xi held talks with Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump, who is on a state visit to China, outside the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2026. Xi held talks with Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump, who is on a state visit to China, outside the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2026. Xi held talks with Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)