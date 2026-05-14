Trump says looking forward to "big discussion" with President Xi

Xinhua) 13:08, May 14, 2026

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said here Thursday that he looks forward to a "big discussion" with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"There are those who say this is maybe the biggest summit ever," Trump said in his opening remarks when having talks with Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

"When there were difficulties, we worked it out," said Trump. "We're going to have a fantastic future together."

Trump, who is on a three-day state visit to China, repeatedly called Xi a great leader.

He also highlighted the high-level American business delegation accompanying him, describing their presence as a gesture of respect toward China and its leader.

"They look forward to trade and doing business," Trump said.

"It's an honor to be your friend and the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before," Trump said.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Du Mingming)