Xi meets U.S. entrepreneurs accompanying Trump on China visit

Xinhua) 13:43, May 14, 2026

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met here with U.S. entrepreneurs accompanying President Donald Trump on his visit to China.

Trump said that he had brought with him outstanding representatives from the U.S. business community, all of whom respect and value China, and that he encourages them to expand cooperation with China. He introduced the entrepreneurs to Xi one by one.

The U.S. entrepreneurs said that they attach great importance to the Chinese market, and hope to deepen their business operations in China and strengthen cooperation with China.

Xi said that U.S. companies are deeply involved in China's reform and opening up, and both sides have benefited from this. Noting that China's door will only open wider, Xi said China welcomes the United States to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation with China, and expressed belief that U.S. companies will enjoy even broader prospects in China.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Du Mingming)