China ready to work with U.S. to expand cooperation list: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 17:51, May 14, 2026

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with the United States to continuously expand the list of cooperation and shorten the list of problems in the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit, and promote the healthy, stable and sustainable development of bilateral economic and trade ties, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian made the remarks while commenting on the China-U.S. economic and trade consultations held in the Republic of Korea on Wednesday local time.

Guided by the important common understandings between the two heads of state and in line with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, the two sides held candid, in-depth and constructive exchanges on addressing economic and trade issues of mutual concern and further expanding pragmatic cooperation, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chengliang)