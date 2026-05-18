California legislature honors Chinese American contributions, cultural heritage

Xinhua) 15:18, May 18, 2026

SACRAMENTO, the United States, May 16 (Xinhua) -- From the transcontinental railroad to the laboratories of Silicon Valley, from the battlefields of American wars to the chambers of state government, Chinese Americans have woven their legacy into the fabric of California.

That heritage is being formally recognized and celebrated by the state's legislators to remember the community's enduring contributions across generations.

California's state assembly passed two resolutions authored by Chinese American lawmakers to honor the historical significance of Asian American communities during the assembly's regular session this week. Both measures aim to elevate and preserve the cultural identity of the communities whose ancestors helped build the state's foundational infrastructure.

The first resolution, authored by assembly member Mike Fong, designates May 2026 as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

California has the largest concentration of Asian American population in the United States, according to the resolution. California also has the largest statewide Chinese American population in the United States, with roughly 1.8 million people of Chinese ancestry living in the state, according to the Pew Research Center.

"We celebrate the contributions of Chinese Americans who have helped build this state with the transcontinental railroad, from serving in our military, from contributions in education and politics and business and government, and serving at so many different levels. We celebrate and uplift the contributions of Chinese Americans, of Asian Americans to our state and to our nation," Fong told Xinhua.

Assembly member Matt Haney highlighted Chinatown, located in his district, as a powerful symbol of Chinese American resilience during his remarks supporting the resolution on the assembly floor. Following the devastating 1906 earthquake that nearly destroyed the neighborhood, Haney said, the community mobilized to preserve its cultural identity and place in the city.

"Our Chinatown, the oldest in North America, has stood for generations as a cultural and political hub that reflects the resilience, perseverance and strength of the Chinese American community. After the devastating 1906 earthquake nearly destroyed Chinatown, there were powerful efforts to permanently remove the Chinese community from the center of the city and drive them out entirely, but the community fought back," Haney said.

"Chinese American leaders organized, petitioned, and worked alongside allies from many different backgrounds to preserve Chinatown as an essential part of San Francisco's future. What emerged was more than the rebuilding of a neighborhood. It was a reclamation of identity, culture and belonging," he said.

The second resolution designates June 19, 2026, as Duanwu Jie (the Dragon Boat Festival) in California.

Assembly member Phillip Chen, who was born and raised in Southern California, authored the measure. He said that the festival's themes of collaboration, harmony, and perseverance hold universal appeal.

The Chinese festival will resonate with the general public well, as it deals with "collaboration, harmony and perseverance, something that we can all relate to in the understanding of human emotion," he added.

"We have many participants that do Dragon Boat Racing, but they don't really know the reason why they're doing Dragon Boat Racing, and the root of the festival. So this is also an education experience, as well as cultural immersion, so this is a step toward doing that," Chen told Xinhua.

Chen's ultimate goal is to establish the Dragon Boat Festival as an official California state holiday, similar to the status of the Chinese Lunar New Year. In 2022, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation designating the Chinese Lunar New Year as a holiday for state employees.

In recent years, efforts to celebrate Chinese culture and festivals have gained momentum across California. The state's official tourism website and city festival pages now regularly publish schedules and promotional materials for parades, flower markets and cultural celebrations.

"Through these festivals, we can celebrate the connection of the Chinese American community here and the roots we've come from and the incredible contributions we have made throughout the state," Chen noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)