Young people nurture bonds through sustained Sino-U.S. exchanges

Xinhua) 15:36, May 18, 2026

A China-U.S. table tennis friendly match is pictured at Shanghai University of Sport in Shanghai, east China, April 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

SHANGHAI, May 18 (Xinhua) -- At a Shanghai stadium, Chinese and American students squared off across ping-pong tables for a friendly match, where the rhythmic bounces of the ball alternated with shared laughter. The spirited rally has enabled the younger generation to engage with a history that predates them by decades.

In 1971, a U.S. table tennis team made a historic trip to China, marking the reopening of channels for friendly people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Fifth-grader Xie Siyi, who joined American youngsters for the Shanghai event in April to celebrate the 55th anniversary of Ping-Pong Diplomacy, recalled the joy of the moment. "I hope we can play together like this more often. We may come from different places, but our laughter and cheers are the same," Xie said.

Young people today from both countries are increasingly seen as vital bridges in bilateral relations. They are expected to strengthen bonds of friendship and goodwill to advance the stable, healthy and sustainable development of Sino-U.S. ties.

After accompanying young athletes on the Shanghai tour, Ron Chow, co-chair of the U.S.-China Youth and Student Exchange Association, told Xinhua he hopes young people from both countries will continue to break down cultural barriers and build friendships.

"In doing so, students from both sides may feel more connected to one another, thereby contributing to the people-to-people friendship," Chow said, adding that his association will keep working hard in this regard.

A GROWING ENDEAVOR

The moments around ping-pong are just one chapter of a much larger story. In November 2023, China announced an initiative to invite 50,000 young Americans to China for exchange and study programs over five years. Various organizations across the Pacific have hosted activities including cultural tours, sports events and tech seminars.

To support this initiative, China has launched the Young Envoys Scholarship program to provide short-term study, exchange and internship opportunities for young Americans.

Students from the United States show their handicrafts at a school in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

By December 2025, more than 42,000 young people from over 500 schools and institutions of the United States had visited China under the initiative, according to a report released by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency.

The fact that 80 percent of the five-year goal had already been reached speaks to the strong desire among American youth to understand China, said Milinda Sylvain, principal of Diamond Minds Transformational Leadership Academy in Miami, Florida.

During an event held last December at China's Consulate-General in Chicago, some participants of the initiative shared their experiences in China. Emmanuel Garcia-Gomez Jr., a student at Muscatine High School, was one of them.

"I think to get to know China through school or class is one thing, but to actually get to know China by being in it and knowing the people is a whole different thing," he said. "The taste, the feel, the smell, the sights of China really paint a picture of how good a place it can be."

MORE THAN FRIENDSHIP

Young people are especially well-placed to demonstrate creativity and originality. David Chong, founder and president of the U.S.-China Youth and Student Exchange Association, said youth exchanges used to be confined to school visits or sightseeing tours; now they have become more professional and diverse.

In late April, Shanghai hosted the 2026 China-U.S. Youth Health Dialogue. Around 100 doctors, medical students, and professionals from the two countries gathered to discuss cutting-edge medicine, clinical practice, and talent development.

Through research collaboration, hospitals in the United States and China can work together to answer key questions more quickly and make expensive medical procedures, such as spinal fusion, more affordable and accessible, said Aiyush Bansal, a research program manager at the Center for Neurosciences and Spine at Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Georgios Antonios Margonis, a senior research scientist at the Department of Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, noted that while the United States has a long tradition in biomedical research, China can offer rich, diverse data from its large population. "That can be a very successful blend," Margonis said.

Participants of the China-U.S. Ping-Pong Diplomacy interact with robots at Shanghai University of Sport in Shanghai, east China, April 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Also in April, nearly 100 American high school students took part in a tech-focused event in Beijing. They visited tech centers, interacted with humanoid robots, and explored with Chinese scholars feasible paths for artificial intelligence (AI) to empower the inheritance of cultural heritage.

Co-organizers of the event, including the U.S.-China Youth and Student Exchange Association, signed a cooperation agreement to promote youth exchange programs across fields such as AI, ecological conservation, and cultural communication.

"China offers real-world scenarios where AI technologies can be trained, implemented, and put to use for the benefit of the people," said Chong.

Looking ahead, Chong expressed the hope to deepen collaboration with China in AI and beyond. "We're looking forward to bringing 1,000 young American students and scientists to China each year for sustained, reciprocal exchanges," Chong said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)