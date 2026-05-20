Mainland says Lai Ching-te's separatist remarks reveal "weak and deceitful" nature

Xinhua) 13:35, May 20, 2026

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's recent separatist remarks on social media fully exposed his bluster and weakness, and were filled with lies and hostility.

Since taking office, Lai has stubbornly adhered to a separatist stance and is a disruptor of the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and the biggest source of instability for peace and stability in the region, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, in response to a media query.

Lai has been trumpeting a "Taiwan independence" separatist fallacy while seeking to undermine cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, drawing firm opposition from Taiwan compatriots and the international community, Zhu said.

Zhu said there is but one China in the world and that Taiwan is part of China, noting that no matter what Lai says or does, it will not stop the historical trend toward reunification, which is unstoppable.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)