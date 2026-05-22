China, U.S. work together to expand agricultural trade cooperation: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 08:10, May 22, 2026

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States should create favorable conditions for two-way agricultural trade, and promote the recovery and continued expansion of agricultural trade cooperation, a commerce ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

He Yadong, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to a question concerning China's purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

Trade in agricultural products is an integral part of China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation, the spokesperson said.

Following recent economic and trade consultations, China and the United States have reached positive consensus on promoting the resolution of non-tariff barriers and market access issues involving certain agricultural products from both sides, said the spokesperson.

The two sides have also agreed in principle to bring relevant products under the framework of reciprocal tariff reduction, and set guiding targets for expanding two-way trade in agricultural products, the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)