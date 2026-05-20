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China to purchase 200 Boeing aircraft in accordance with commercial principles
(Xinhua) 13:12, May 20, 2026
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Based on its air transport development needs, China will purchase 200 Boeing aircraft in accordance with commercial principles, the Ministry of Commerce announced on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the United States will guarantee China a sufficient supply of engines and spare parts, a ministry official said in a statement that provides details on the preliminary outcomes of the recently held China-U.S. economic and trade consultations.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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