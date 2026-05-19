China, U.S. agree on intergovernmental dialogue on AI

Xinhua) 16:37, May 19, 2026

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- During U.S. President Donald Trump's recent visit to China, the two heads of state had constructive exchanges on artificial intelligence (AI) and agreed to hold dialogue between the two governments on this issue, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

As two leading AI powers, China and the United States need to work together to promote the development and improve the governance of AI to make sure that it will better contribute to the progress of human civilization and common welfare of the international community, Guo said at a daily press briefing in response to a related query.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)