China's commerce ministry elaborates on outcomes of China-U.S. economic, trade consultations

Xinhua) 13:21, May 20, 2026

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday elaborated on the preliminary outcomes of the recently held China-U.S. economic and trade consultations, covering issues including tariffs, agricultural trade, rare earth export controls, and aircraft trade.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)