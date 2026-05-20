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China's commerce ministry elaborates on outcomes of China-U.S. economic, trade consultations
(Xinhua) 13:21, May 20, 2026
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday elaborated on the preliminary outcomes of the recently held China-U.S. economic and trade consultations, covering issues including tariffs, agricultural trade, rare earth export controls, and aircraft trade.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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