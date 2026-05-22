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When fruit ripens, birds arrive

(People's Daily App) 16:42, May 22, 2026

As the cherries ripen in the Humble Administrator's Garden of Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, a bird flutters among the fragrant branches like a scene from a Chinese scroll painting.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

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