When fruit ripens, birds arrive
(People's Daily App) 16:42, May 22, 2026
As the cherries ripen in the Humble Administrator's Garden of Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, a bird flutters among the fragrant branches like a scene from a Chinese scroll painting.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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