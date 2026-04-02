A living traditional Chinese painting

(People's Daily App) 16:55, April 02, 2026

Two kingfishers perch on flowering branches against the ancient wall of the Summer Palace. Their blue feathers and the pink blossoms contrasted against the beige wall create a scene reminiscent of a Gongbi painting – a traditional Chinese style known for its detailed linework and layered coloring.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)