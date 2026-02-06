Tianjin Yangliuqing Fine Arts Press releases horse-themed New Year paintings

Xinhua) 09:35, February 06, 2026

This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2026 shows a horse-themed Chinese New Year painting at Tianjin Yangliuqing Fine Arts Press in Tianjin, north China. In celebration of the upcoming Year of the Horse, Tianjin Yangliuqing Fine Arts Press released a series of horse-themed New Year paintings, integrating traditional New Year painting skills with modern design. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2026 shows Chinese New Year paintings themed on horse at Tianjin Yangliuqing Fine Arts Press in Tianjin, north China.

A painter draws a horse-themed Chinese New Year painting at Tianjin Yangliuqing Fine Arts Press in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 4, 2026.

Wang Yan, an inheritor of Yangliuqing New Year paintings, draws the manuscript of a horse-themed New Year painting at Tianjin Yangliuqing Fine Arts Press in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 4, 2026.

Wang Yan, an inheritor of Yangliuqing New Year paintings, draws the manuscript of a horse-themed New Year painting at Tianjin Yangliuqing Fine Arts Press in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 4, 2026.

A painter mixes colors for New Year paintings at Tianjin Yangliuqing Fine Arts Press in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 4, 2026.

