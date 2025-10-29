"Colorful Brushstrokes upon the Earth: the 2025 Chinese Farmers' Paintings Exhibition" opens in Beijing
A man visits the "Colorful Brushstrokes upon the Earth: the 2025 Chinese Farmers' Paintings Exhibition" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 28, 2025. The exhibition opened here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
A woman visits the "Colorful Brushstrokes upon the Earth: the 2025 Chinese Farmers' Paintings Exhibition" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 28, 2025. The exhibition opened here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
A man visits the "Colorful Brushstrokes upon the Earth: the 2025 Chinese Farmers' Paintings Exhibition" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 28, 2025. The exhibition opened here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
A woman visits the "Colorful Brushstrokes upon the Earth: the 2025 Chinese Farmers' Paintings Exhibition" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 28, 2025. The exhibition opened here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
A woman takes photos at the "Colorful Brushstrokes upon the Earth: the 2025 Chinese Farmers' Paintings Exhibition" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 28, 2025. The exhibition opened here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
A woman visits the "Colorful Brushstrokes upon the Earth: the 2025 Chinese Farmers' Paintings Exhibition" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 28, 2025. The exhibition opened here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pic stroy: autistic artist's path to painting extraordinary life
- Painting society spotlights oil as a growing medium in China
- Friends via brush: Chinese, foreign artists co-paint landscapes
- Chinese fine brushwork painting exhibition opens in Bahrain
- Trending in China | Art of Chaozhou gold lacquer painting
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.