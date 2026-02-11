Young artist puts new spin on traditional Chinese sugar painting

People's Daily Online) 09:24, February 11, 2026

Over the years, Wang Qiyang, a young inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of sugar painting in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, has created more than 200,000 sugar paintings.

"I began learning the craft when I was 5 or 6, maybe even younger," said Wang, now in his early 20s.

As a child, he would follow his father to set up a stall, helping make sugar paintings. By the time he was 15, they were traveling from temple fair to temple fair across Henan and sometimes beyond.

Wang comes from a family practicing northern-style sugar painting, a tradition known for its delicate pulled-sugar lines that hold up well in the dry climate of northern China. But he was never satisfied with simply copying the old ways. After moving to Zhengzhou, he began experimenting with new ingredients and formulas.

By adjusting the ratio of maltose syrup to cane sugar, he achieved a smoother texture, easier pulling and a lighter, cleaner taste. He also added pear juice and malt, ingredients used in traditional Chinese medicine to soothe the body. He even developed a sugar-free version for people with diabetes.

Wang has found a way to preserve sugar paintings by sealing them in resin, turning them into artworks that can be hung on a wall. "Theoretically, they can be preserved for a century," he said.

Photo shows a sugar painting made by Wang Qiyang for the upcoming Spring Festival, also known as the Chinese New Year. (People's Daily Online/Chang Liyuan)

Wang has always insisted on keeping sugar paintings affordable. Most of his pieces sell for 15 yuan ($2) or 20 yuan, prices that haven't risen much in the past decade. Simple designs cost as little as 1 yuan.

Wang often draws inspiration from ancient buildings and temple murals.

"I study the patterns left by our ancestors," he said. "Lately, I've been experimenting with moving from a freer style to a more realistic one, but my goal remains the same: to tell China's stories through sugar painting."

In 2025, Wang showcased his craft in Singapore, where visitors from around the world were captivated by this unique form of Chinese art.

