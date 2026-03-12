Chinese painting exhibition on horse opens in Kyrgyzstan

Visitors view exhibits at a Chinese painting exhibition on the theme of "horse" in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on March 10, 2026. The exhibition opened here on Tuesday, showcasing about 50 works on horses in different styles by renowned Chinese painters. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

BISHKEK, March 11 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition of Chinese paintings on the theme of the horse opened Tuesday at the National Historical Museum of the Kyrgyz Republic in Bishkek.

Making a speech at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Marat Tagaev, deputy minister of culture, information, sports and youth policy of Kyrgyzstan, noted that the exhibition is a significant cultural event that contributes to strengthening humanitarian ties and mutual understanding between the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and China.

"I believe that this exhibition will become an important platform for cultural dialogue, allow a wider audience to know more about Chinese fine arts, and contribute to the further development of cultural cooperation between our countries," he added.

This year is the Year of the Horse in the Chinese lunar calendar.

In an interview with Xinhua, Chinese painter Xu Hang said the horse holds significant symbolic meaning in the cultures of both countries. "We hope that through this exhibition, more and more people can learn more about Chinese painting and Chinese culture," he said.

The exhibition shows approximately 50 works by renowned Chinese ink painters. The event, which runs until March 24, is jointly organized by the Chinese Cultural Center in Bishkek, the National Historical Museum of the Kyrgyz Republic, the China Center of International Culture Exchange and Tourism Promotion, and the Beijing Cultural Industry Investment and Financing Association.

A visitor takes photos of exhibits at a Chinese painting exhibition on the theme of "horse" in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on March 10, 2026. The exhibition opened here on Tuesday, showcasing about 50 works on horses in different styles by renowned Chinese painters. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

A Chinese painter interacts with visitors at a Chinese painting exhibition on the theme of "horse" in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on March 10, 2026. The exhibition opened here on Tuesday, showcasing about 50 works on horses in different styles by renowned Chinese painters. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

