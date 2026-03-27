Chinese-Brazilian calligraphy and painting exhibition kicks off in Rio de Janeiro

Xinhua) 11:25, March 27, 2026

Visitors watch Brazilian paintings at a Chinese-Brazilian calligraphy and painting exhibition at the Municipal Theatre of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, March 25, 2026. The exhibition, themed on "Horizons in Dialogue," kicked off in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Visitors watch Chinese paintings at a Chinese-Brazilian calligraphy and painting exhibition at the Municipal Theatre of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, March 25, 2026. The exhibition, themed on "Horizons in Dialogue," kicked off in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)