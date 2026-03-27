Home>>
Chinese-Brazilian calligraphy and painting exhibition kicks off in Rio de Janeiro
(Xinhua) 11:25, March 27, 2026
Visitors watch Brazilian paintings at a Chinese-Brazilian calligraphy and painting exhibition at the Municipal Theatre of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, March 25, 2026. The exhibition, themed on "Horizons in Dialogue," kicked off in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)
Visitors watch Chinese paintings at a Chinese-Brazilian calligraphy and painting exhibition at the Municipal Theatre of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, March 25, 2026. The exhibition, themed on "Horizons in Dialogue," kicked off in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese painting exhibition on horse opens in Kyrgyzstan
- Young artist puts new spin on traditional Chinese sugar painting
- Tianjin Yangliuqing Fine Arts Press releases horse-themed New Year paintings
- Older women in SW China's Yunnan find new purpose through painting
- Antonio Jose Mezcua Lopez: Painting bridges of understanding between China and Spain
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.