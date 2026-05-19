China-made products take spotlight at 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin
Visitors learn about China-made hybrid motorcycles at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2026. China-made products have taken the spotlight at the 10th China-Russia Expo, attracting merchants from many countries to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
People learn about an intelligent connected vehicle at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2026. China-made products have taken the spotlight at the 10th China-Russia Expo, attracting merchants from many countries to visit. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
This photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows a Chinese artwork at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China-made products have taken the spotlight at the 10th China-Russia Expo, attracting merchants from many countries to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A new energy vehicle is pictured at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2026. China-made products have taken the spotlight at the 10th China-Russia Expo, attracting merchants from many countries to visit. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
An attendee learns about a China-made smartwatch at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2026. China-made products have taken the spotlight at the 10th China-Russia Expo, attracting merchants from many countries to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A visitor tries a China-made bicycle at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2026. China-made products have taken the spotlight at the 10th China-Russia Expo, attracting merchants from many countries to visit. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)
People visit the exhibition area of Beidahuang Group at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2026. China-made products have taken the spotlight at the 10th China-Russia Expo, attracting merchants from many countries to visit. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)
People visit the exhibition area of Huawei at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2026. China-made products have taken the spotlight at the 10th China-Russia Expo, attracting merchants from many countries to visit. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)
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