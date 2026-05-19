Second Senior Officials' Meeting of APEC China 2026 held in Shanghai

Xinhua) 20:51, May 19, 2026

SHANGHAI, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The Second Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM2) of APEC China 2026 was held in Shanghai from Monday to Tuesday.

China will focus on the theme of "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together" of this year's APEC meeting and leverage the APEC leaders' Shenzhen Declaration as a platform to envision a roadmap for achieving the goals of Asia-Pacific community, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said at the opening ceremony of the meeting.

Shenzhen in south China will host the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in November 2026.

China will underline the four pillars of trade, connectivity, innovation and development in preparing for the outcomes of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, according to Ma.

Participants at the SOM2 spoke highly of the progress of APEC cooperation made in various fields since the beginning of this year, appreciated China's hosting of the APEC meetings, and expressed readiness to jointly promote APEC "China Year" to achieve fruitful results.

Prior to the SOM2, various committees and working groups held a total of nearly 40 meetings from May 11 to 17, covering areas such as trade and investment, economic and technological cooperation, women, telecommunications and food security.

More than 1,000 people consisting of representatives from APEC member economies, the APEC Secretariat and the APEC observers participated in these meetings.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)