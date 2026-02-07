Delegates attending APEC Senior Officials' Meeting, related sessions visit Guangzhou
Delegates attending the APEC Senior Officials' Meeting and related sessions experience Chinese calligraphy at Chen Clan Ancestral Hall scenic area in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 6, 2026. China, the host of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in November, holds the first APEC Senior Officials' Meeting and related sessions in Guangzhou from Feb. 1 to 10. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Delegates attending the APEC Senior Officials' Meeting and related sessions visit Yongqingfang, an old part of the city, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 6, 2026. China, the host of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in November, holds the first APEC Senior Officials' Meeting and related sessions in Guangzhou from Feb. 1 to 10. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Delegates attending the APEC Senior Officials' Meeting and related sessions visit Chen Clan Ancestral Hall scenic area in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 6, 2026. China, the host of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in November, holds the first APEC Senior Officials' Meeting and related sessions in Guangzhou from Feb. 1 to 10. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Photos
