APEC Symposium and Informal Senior Officials' Meeting held in Shenzhen

Xinhua) 16:28, December 11, 2025

SHENZHEN, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Symposium and Informal Senior Officials' Meeting (ISOM) began on Thursday in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

The APEC Symposium and ISOM, scheduled from Thursday to Friday, is the first event organized by China as the host of 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, kicking off the APEC "China Year."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)