Home>>
APEC Symposium and Informal Senior Officials' Meeting held in Shenzhen
(Xinhua) 16:28, December 11, 2025
SHENZHEN, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Symposium and Informal Senior Officials' Meeting (ISOM) began on Thursday in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.
The APEC Symposium and ISOM, scheduled from Thursday to Friday, is the first event organized by China as the host of 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, kicking off the APEC "China Year."
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Jointly building Asia-Pacific community shows China's support for APEC, says Russian scholar
- APEC meeting injects positive energy, stability into global economy, say observers
- Fostering green innovation to power growth in Asia-Pacific
- Working together to draw a blueprint for Asia-Pacific connectivity
- Shenzhen to take APEC center stage
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.