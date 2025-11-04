Interview: Jointly building Asia-Pacific community shows China's support for APEC, says Russian scholar

Xinhua) 14:27, November 04, 2025

MOSCOW, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The concept of jointly building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future demonstrates China's consistent support for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), a Russian scholar has said.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Oleg Timofeyev, an associate professor at the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia, noted that China aims to facilitate the development of the APEC into a driving force for regional economic integration.

He added that China seeks to jointly make APEC not only an engine for regional economic integration, but also an incubator for new ideas of globalization that serve the interests of countries with different economic systems, particularly those in the Global South.

The Asia-Pacific region has long been a top priority in China's economic cooperation, he said, noting that China's large trading partners, including members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, South Korea and Japan, are all in this region.

"Regional economies highly appreciate China's responsible and forward-looking international policy, which aims at achieving win-win results, ensuring inclusive development, and supporting the most vulnerable nations in their pursuit of independent development strategies," Timofeyev said.

Despite significant progress, challenges remain, including the rising uncertainty in regional trade, he noted.

Noting that economic ties between China and Russia have deepened notably in recent years, Timofeyev said Russia's Pacific territories are once again emerging as a key area for trade and economic cooperation with China, with agreements signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to China, which will further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

