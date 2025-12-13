2026 APEC meeting to be held on Nov. 18-19 in China's Shenzhen

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in China's Shenzhen on Nov. 18 and 19 next year, accompanied by the APEC CEO Summit and the joint ministerial meeting of foreign and trade ministers, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun announced on Friday.

In response to a relevant query, Guo told a daily press briefing that during the 2026 APEC "China Year," approximately 300 events are expected to take place across multiple cities in China.

According to Guo, Senior Officials' Meetings will be held in Guangzhou, Shanghai and Dalian in February, May and August next year, respectively. Starting from May next year, about 10 sectoral ministerial meetings or high-level events will take place in different locations, covering areas such as trade, digital economy, transportation, tourism, human resources, small and medium-sized enterprises, energy, food security, finance and women's affairs.

All parties have expressed their active support for China's year-round event arrangements and are willing to ensure fruitful outcomes from these activities, Guo said.

