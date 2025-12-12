We Are China

LOGO of APEC 2026 released at ISOM in China's Shenzhen

Xinhua) 11:14, December 12, 2025

SHENZHEN, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Informal Senior Officials' Meeting (ISOM) released the LOGO of APEC 2026 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Friday.

