East China's Suzhou to host 32nd APEC trade ministers' meeting in May 2026

Xinhua) 10:48, January 16, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting will be held in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, in May 2026, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson announced on Thursday.

The meeting marks a pivotal milestone in the 2026 APEC cooperation process, focusing on major regional and global economic issues while preparing the trade and investment agenda for the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in November, spokesperson He Yongqian told a regular press conference.

According to the spokesperson, the meeting will align with the theme of the APEC 2026 "China Year" -- "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together." With openness, innovation and cooperation as its three major priorities, the meeting aims to facilitate pragmatic outcomes in key areas, including regional economic integration, development of the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, support for the multilateral trading system, digital cooperation, and the green economy.

The goal is to jointly foster an open regional economic environment and inject stronger momentum into Asia-Pacific and global economic growth, the spokesperson said.

A series of side events will also be organized during the meeting, providing a platform for dialogue among APEC member economies, international organizations, think tanks, and the regional business community.

The spokesperson highlighted Suzhou as a prominent historical and cultural city that stands at the forefront of China's opening-up, blending traditional heritage with modern international charm.

The Ministry of Commerce is currently collaborating with the Jiangsu provincial and Suzhou municipal governments to advance preparations for the event.

"We look forward to welcoming representatives from all APEC parties to Suzhou to jointly elevate Asia-Pacific economic and trade cooperation to a new level," the spokesperson said.

In 2026, China will host APEC for the third time. The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Nov. 18 and 19. During the 2026 APEC "China Year," approximately 300 events are expected to take place across multiple cities in China, according to Chinese foreign ministry.

