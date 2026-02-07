China pledges to bolster Asia-Pacific food security via cooperation

Xinhua) 10:01, February 07, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with other Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies to build a resilient, open, efficient and sustainable food system for the region, according to the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.

Liu Huanxin, head of the administration, has called for a holistic cooperation system covering the entire industrial chain "from farmland to table" during a plenary meeting of the APEC Policy Partnership on Food Security, an APEC dialogue and cooperation platform in the food area, held in south China's Guangzhou city from Thursday to Friday.

China is willing to share its experience in such fields as food reserves management and green food storage technology to ensure food security at a higher level, a statement of the administration quoted Liu as saying at the meeting.

The country will work to build regular and institutionalized platforms for policy dialogue, information sharing and project alignment to foster innovation synergy in the food field, Liu said.

He also called for strengthening policy partnership, noting that China is ready to support relevant APEC mechanisms in fully playing their role to promote mutual learning and reinforce complementary advantages for common development.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)