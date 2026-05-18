Second Senior Officials' Meeting of APEC China 2026 opens in Shanghai

Xinhua) 16:24, May 18, 2026

SHANGHAI, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The opening session of the Second Senior Officials' Meeting of APEC China 2026 was held in Shanghai on Monday.

Through the meeting, the participants will review the APEC cooperation in the first half of this year, gather early harvests, and make preparations for the outcomes of the leaders' meeting and other events throughout the rest of the year.

This is the third time that China plays host to APEC. The Chinese city of Shenzhen will host the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in November 2026.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)