China to host 32nd APEC trade ministers' meeting from May 22-23

Xinhua) 10:18, May 11, 2026

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China will host the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, from May 22 to 23, the Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday.

Against a backdrop of rising global uncertainty, sluggish economic growth and complex challenges facing the Asia-Pacific region, China will work with APEC members to build consensus around two key priorities at the meeting, Li Chenggang, China's international trade representative with the Ministry of Commerce and vice commerce minister, told a press conference.

To build an open and predictable regional and multilateral economic and trade order, China seeks to promote greater coordination of economic and trade rules in the region, strengthen connectivity and resilience of supply chains, and foster trade and investment partnerships that enhance mutual trust, he said.

China will hold in-depth discussions with APEC members on ways to expand and strengthen cooperation in emerging areas such as the digital and green economies in a bid to build a new engine for innovative and dynamic trade and investment cooperation.

China expects the meeting to send signals supporting high-standard opening up, stronger digital and green cooperation, and a commitment to inclusive growth and shared prosperity, he added.

During the meeting, China will also host discussions on investment facilitation, electronic bills of lading, green supply chains and digital port networks.

China previously hosted APEC trade ministers' meetings in 2001 and 2014. The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, in November.

During the 2026 APEC "China Year," approximately 300 events are expected to take place across multiple cities in China, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)