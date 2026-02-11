China launches official website for 2026 APEC "China Year"

Xinhua) 08:43, February 11, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The official website for the 2026 APEC "China Year" (www.apec2026.cn) has been officially launched, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

As the host of the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), China will hold the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province in November. Approximately 300 APEC-related meetings and events will take place in multiple Chinese cities throughout the year.

The website provides authoritative content, the latest reports, and service information regarding the APEC "China Year."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)