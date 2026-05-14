Second Senior Officials' Meeting of APEC China 2026 to be held from May 18 to 19 in Shanghai: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 17:06, May 14, 2026

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- As the host of APEC in 2026, China will hold the Second APEC Senior Officials' Meeting in Shanghai from May 18 to 19, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing when answering a related query, adding that through the meeting, the participants will review the APEC cooperation in the first half of this year, gather the early harvest and lay solid groundwork for all events and outcomes of the leaders' meeting coming in the second half of the year.

Guo said that before the senior officials' meeting, various committees and working groups will hold a total of nearly 40 meetings from May 11 to 17, covering areas such as trade and investment, economic and technological cooperation, women, telecommunications, and food security.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)