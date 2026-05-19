Panda-themed tourist train departs from Chengdu for 16-day tour of Xinjiang
Passengers from southeast China's Taiwan inquire on tea products aboard the "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, at Anjing Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 19, 2026. The "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, a panda-themed tourist train, departed Tuesday from Chengdu carrying 92 passengers for a 16-day tour of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Sightseeing during the day and traveling over the night, passengers aboard the train will tour representative destinations across Xinjiang, which range from plateau lakes, grassland wetlands and ancient Silk Road settlements to Gobi oases.
Data from China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd. shows that the "panda train" service has transported over 50,000 passengers since it rolled out in March 2021, emerging as a market benchmark for integrated railway and tourism development. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A staff member greets passengers taking "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, at Anjing Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 19, 2026. The "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, a panda-themed tourist train, departed Tuesday from Chengdu carrying 92 passengers for a 16-day tour of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Sightseeing during the day and traveling over the night, passengers aboard the train will tour representative destinations across Xinjiang, which range from plateau lakes, grassland wetlands and ancient Silk Road settlements to Gobi oases.
Data from China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd. shows that the "panda train" service has transported over 50,000 passengers since it rolled out in March 2021, emerging as a market benchmark for integrated railway and tourism development. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
The "panda train" Splendid Tianfu is pictured at Anjing Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 19, 2026. The "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, a panda-themed tourist train, departed Tuesday from Chengdu carrying 92 passengers for a 16-day tour of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Sightseeing during the day and traveling over the night, passengers aboard the train will tour representative destinations across Xinjiang, which range from plateau lakes, grassland wetlands and ancient Silk Road settlements to Gobi oases.
Data from China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd. shows that the "panda train" service has transported over 50,000 passengers since it rolled out in March 2021, emerging as a market benchmark for integrated railway and tourism development. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Passengers prepare to board the "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, at Anjing Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 19, 2026. The "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, a panda-themed tourist train, departed Tuesday from Chengdu carrying 92 passengers for a 16-day tour of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Sightseeing during the day and traveling over the night, passengers aboard the train will tour representative destinations across Xinjiang, which range from plateau lakes, grassland wetlands and ancient Silk Road settlements to Gobi oases.
Data from China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd. shows that the "panda train" service has transported over 50,000 passengers since it rolled out in March 2021, emerging as a market benchmark for integrated railway and tourism development. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Passengers pose for a group photo after a welcome ceremony at Anjing Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 19, 2026. The "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, a panda-themed tourist train, departed Tuesday from Chengdu carrying 92 passengers for a 16-day tour of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Sightseeing during the day and traveling over the night, passengers aboard the train will tour representative destinations across Xinjiang, which range from plateau lakes, grassland wetlands and ancient Silk Road settlements to Gobi oases.
Data from China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd. shows that the "panda train" service has transported over 50,000 passengers since it rolled out in March 2021, emerging as a market benchmark for integrated railway and tourism development. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Passengers from southeast China's Taiwan are pictured aboard the "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, at Anjing Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 19, 2026. The "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, a panda-themed tourist train, departed Tuesday from Chengdu carrying 92 passengers for a 16-day tour of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Sightseeing during the day and traveling over the night, passengers aboard the train will tour representative destinations across Xinjiang, which range from plateau lakes, grassland wetlands and ancient Silk Road settlements to Gobi oases.
Data from China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd. shows that the "panda train" service has transported over 50,000 passengers since it rolled out in March 2021, emerging as a market benchmark for integrated railway and tourism development. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Crew members prepare desserts for passengers on the "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, at Anjing Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 19, 2026. The "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, a panda-themed tourist train, departed Tuesday from Chengdu carrying 92 passengers for a 16-day tour of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Sightseeing during the day and traveling over the night, passengers aboard the train will tour representative destinations across Xinjiang, which range from plateau lakes, grassland wetlands and ancient Silk Road settlements to Gobi oases.
Data from China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd. shows that the "panda train" service has transported over 50,000 passengers since it rolled out in March 2021, emerging as a market benchmark for integrated railway and tourism development. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A crew member prepares stuffed toys as gifts for passengers on the "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, at Anjing Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 19, 2026. The "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, a panda-themed tourist train, departed Tuesday from Chengdu carrying 92 passengers for a 16-day tour of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Sightseeing during the day and traveling over the night, passengers aboard the train will tour representative destinations across Xinjiang, which range from plateau lakes, grassland wetlands and ancient Silk Road settlements to Gobi oases.
Data from China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd. shows that the "panda train" service has transported over 50,000 passengers since it rolled out in March 2021, emerging as a market benchmark for integrated railway and tourism development. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Passengers prepare to board the "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, at Anjing Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 19, 2026. The "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, a panda-themed tourist train, departed Tuesday from Chengdu carrying 92 passengers for a 16-day tour of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Sightseeing during the day and traveling over the night, passengers aboard the train will tour representative destinations across Xinjiang, which range from plateau lakes, grassland wetlands and ancient Silk Road settlements to Gobi oases.
Data from China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd. shows that the "panda train" service has transported over 50,000 passengers since it rolled out in March 2021, emerging as a market benchmark for integrated railway and tourism development. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Passengers who are about to take the "panda train" Splendid Tianfu attend a welcome ceremony at Anjing Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 19, 2026. The "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, a panda-themed tourist train, departed Tuesday from Chengdu carrying 92 passengers for a 16-day tour of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Sightseeing during the day and traveling over the night, passengers aboard the train will tour representative destinations across Xinjiang, which range from plateau lakes, grassland wetlands and ancient Silk Road settlements to Gobi oases.
Data from China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd. shows that the "panda train" service has transported over 50,000 passengers since it rolled out in March 2021, emerging as a market benchmark for integrated railway and tourism development. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Passengers board the "panda train" Splendid Tianfu at Anjing Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 19, 2026. The "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, a panda-themed tourist train, departed Tuesday from Chengdu carrying 92 passengers for a 16-day tour of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Sightseeing during the day and traveling over the night, passengers aboard the train will tour representative destinations across Xinjiang, which range from plateau lakes, grassland wetlands and ancient Silk Road settlements to Gobi oases.
Data from China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd. shows that the "panda train" service has transported over 50,000 passengers since it rolled out in March 2021, emerging as a market benchmark for integrated railway and tourism development. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Passengers pose for a photo on the "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, at Anjing Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 19, 2026. The "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, a panda-themed tourist train, departed Tuesday from Chengdu carrying 92 passengers for a 16-day tour of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Sightseeing during the day and traveling over the night, passengers aboard the train will tour representative destinations across Xinjiang, which range from plateau lakes, grassland wetlands and ancient Silk Road settlements to Gobi oases.
Data from China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd. shows that the "panda train" service has transported over 50,000 passengers since it rolled out in March 2021, emerging as a market benchmark for integrated railway and tourism development. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Captains of the "panda train" Splendid Tianfu pose for a group photo before depature at Anjing Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 19, 2026. The "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, a panda-themed tourist train, departed Tuesday from Chengdu carrying 92 passengers for a 16-day tour of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Sightseeing during the day and traveling over the night, passengers aboard the train will tour representative destinations across Xinjiang, which range from plateau lakes, grassland wetlands and ancient Silk Road settlements to Gobi oases.
Data from China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd. shows that the "panda train" service has transported over 50,000 passengers since it rolled out in March 2021, emerging as a market benchmark for integrated railway and tourism development. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
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