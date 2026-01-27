1st direct high-speed train linking Yan'an, Beijing begins operation
Railway staff and passengers of high-speed train G359 take selfies at the platform of Yan'an Station in Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 26, 2026. The high-speed train G359 departed from Yan'an on Monday morning, marking the first direct connection of high-speed rail from the sacred revolutionary site to the nation's capital city of Beijing.
The fastest high-speed train ride from Yan'an to Beijing will take five hours and 42 minutes, a big improvement compared to the original train. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
A passenger takes photos on the high-speed train G359 from Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province to the capital city of Beijing, Jan. 26, 2026. The high-speed train G359 departed from Yan'an on Monday morning, marking the first direct connection of high-speed rail from the sacred revolutionary site to the nation's capital city of Beijing.
The fastest high-speed train ride from Yan'an to Beijing will take five hours and 42 minutes, a big improvement compared to the original train. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Passengers pose for photos with the first high-speed train from Yan'an to the capital city of Beijing at Yan'an Station in Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 26, 2026. The high-speed train G359 departed from Yan'an on Monday morning, marking the first direct connection of high-speed rail from the sacred revolutionary site to the nation's capital city of Beijing.
The fastest high-speed train ride from Yan'an to Beijing will take five hours and 42 minutes, a big improvement compared to the original train. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
A passenger of the high-speed train G359 visits a photo exhibition on the high-speed railway construction at Yan'an Station in Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 26, 2026. The high-speed train G359 departed from Yan'an on Monday morning, marking the first direct connection of high-speed rail from the sacred revolutionary site to the nation's capital city of Beijing.
The fastest high-speed train ride from Yan'an to Beijing will take five hours and 42 minutes, a big improvement compared to the original train. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Actors perform the Yangko dance on the high-speed train G359 from Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province to the capital city of Beijing, Jan. 26, 2026. The high-speed train G359 departed from Yan'an on Monday morning, marking the first direct connection of high-speed rail from the sacred revolutionary site to the nation's capital city of Beijing.
The fastest high-speed train ride from Yan'an to Beijing will take five hours and 42 minutes, a big improvement compared to the original train. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Passengers are seen on the high-speed train G359 from Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province to the capital city of Beijing, Jan. 26, 2026. The high-speed train G359 departed from Yan'an on Monday morning, marking the first direct connection of high-speed rail from the sacred revolutionary site to the nation's capital city of Beijing.
The fastest high-speed train ride from Yan'an to Beijing will take five hours and 42 minutes, a big improvement compared to the original train. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
An actor sings folk songs on the high-speed train G359 from Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province to the capital city of Beijing, Jan. 26, 2026. The high-speed train G359 departed from Yan'an on Monday morning, marking the first direct connection of high-speed rail from the sacred revolutionary site to the nation's capital city of Beijing.
The fastest high-speed train ride from Yan'an to Beijing will take five hours and 42 minutes, a big improvement compared to the original train. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
The first high-speed train from Yan'an to the capital city of Beijing departs from Xi'an North Railway Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 26, 2026. The high-speed train G359 departed from Yan'an on Monday morning, marking the first direct connection of high-speed rail from the sacred revolutionary site to the nation's capital city of Beijing.
The fastest high-speed train ride from Yan'an to Beijing will take five hours and 42 minutes, a big improvement compared to the original train. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
An attendant serves on the high-speed train G359 from Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province to the capital city of Beijing, Jan. 26, 2026. The high-speed train G359 departed from Yan'an on Monday morning, marking the first direct connection of high-speed rail from the sacred revolutionary site to the nation's capital city of Beijing.
The fastest high-speed train ride from Yan'an to Beijing will take five hours and 42 minutes, a big improvement compared to the original train. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Photos
Related Stories
- Record-breaking smart train convoy transforms heavy freight transport
- China Dynamics: Three keywords defining new phase of China-Europe freight trains
- Two freight trains under China-Singapore Multi-modal Demonstration Project depart from Chongqing
- Three keywords to understand the latest development of China-Europe freight trains
- China-Europe freight train 'eastern corridor' surpasses 5,000 trips in 2025
- The "eastern corridor" of China-Europe freight train service hits 5,000 trips
- SW China's Chongqing launches fixed-schedule freight train service to Budapest
- Who wins this bullet train race?
- China-Europe freight train turns inland furniture hub into global trade player
- New freight train service links NE China border city with Moscow
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.