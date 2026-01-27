1st direct high-speed train linking Yan'an, Beijing begins operation

Xinhua) 09:05, January 27, 2026

Railway staff and passengers of high-speed train G359 take selfies at the platform of Yan'an Station in Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 26, 2026. The high-speed train G359 departed from Yan'an on Monday morning, marking the first direct connection of high-speed rail from the sacred revolutionary site to the nation's capital city of Beijing.

The fastest high-speed train ride from Yan'an to Beijing will take five hours and 42 minutes, a big improvement compared to the original train. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A passenger takes photos on the high-speed train G359 from Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province to the capital city of Beijing, Jan. 26, 2026. The high-speed train G359 departed from Yan'an on Monday morning, marking the first direct connection of high-speed rail from the sacred revolutionary site to the nation's capital city of Beijing.

Passengers pose for photos with the first high-speed train from Yan'an to the capital city of Beijing at Yan'an Station in Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 26, 2026. The high-speed train G359 departed from Yan'an on Monday morning, marking the first direct connection of high-speed rail from the sacred revolutionary site to the nation's capital city of Beijing.

A passenger of the high-speed train G359 visits a photo exhibition on the high-speed railway construction at Yan'an Station in Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 26, 2026. The high-speed train G359 departed from Yan'an on Monday morning, marking the first direct connection of high-speed rail from the sacred revolutionary site to the nation's capital city of Beijing.

Actors perform the Yangko dance on the high-speed train G359 from Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province to the capital city of Beijing, Jan. 26, 2026. The high-speed train G359 departed from Yan'an on Monday morning, marking the first direct connection of high-speed rail from the sacred revolutionary site to the nation's capital city of Beijing.

Passengers are seen on the high-speed train G359 from Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province to the capital city of Beijing, Jan. 26, 2026. The high-speed train G359 departed from Yan'an on Monday morning, marking the first direct connection of high-speed rail from the sacred revolutionary site to the nation's capital city of Beijing.

An actor sings folk songs on the high-speed train G359 from Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province to the capital city of Beijing, Jan. 26, 2026. The high-speed train G359 departed from Yan'an on Monday morning, marking the first direct connection of high-speed rail from the sacred revolutionary site to the nation's capital city of Beijing.

The first high-speed train from Yan'an to the capital city of Beijing departs from Xi'an North Railway Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 26, 2026. The high-speed train G359 departed from Yan'an on Monday morning, marking the first direct connection of high-speed rail from the sacred revolutionary site to the nation's capital city of Beijing.

An attendant serves on the high-speed train G359 from Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province to the capital city of Beijing, Jan. 26, 2026. The high-speed train G359 departed from Yan'an on Monday morning, marking the first direct connection of high-speed rail from the sacred revolutionary site to the nation's capital city of Beijing.

