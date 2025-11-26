Who wins this bullet train race?

(People's Daily App) 15:58, November 26, 2025

In Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province, a passenger caught a memorable moment: a Fuxing bullet train and a Hexie high-speed train advancing shoulder to shoulder. The two high-speed trains' parallel run presents a striking vision of speed, leaving netizens posting "Totally awesome!" and giving a thumbs up to China Speed.

