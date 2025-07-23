Trains take you through nature's summer palette

(People's Daily App) 15:37, July 23, 2025

Follow these trains to see China's vibrant landscapes: green rice fields, golden wheat waves, cyan-blue where water meets sky and the setting sun tints the sky red. As different trains pass through mist and sunset, the railroad tracks extend through the beauty of nature, showing off the colorful colors of summer.

