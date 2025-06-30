China launches freight train linking Beijing to Baku of Azerbaijan
A China-Europe freight train waits for departure at Beijing International Land Port in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China, June 30, 2025.
A new China-Europe freight train route linking Beijing to Baku of Azerbaijan was launched Monday. Riding on the "rail-sea-rail" multimodal transport, the payload is scheduled to get across the Caspian Sea by ship, and arrive in Baku in 15 days. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A China-Europe freight train departs from Beijing International Land Port in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China, June 30, 2025.
A crane loads a container onto a China-Europe freight train at Beijing International Land Port in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China, June 30, 2025.
An aerial drone photo shows a China-Europe freight train waiting for departure at Beijing International Land Port in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China, June 30, 2025.
An aerial drone photo shows a China-Europe freight train departing from Beijing International Land Port in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China, June 30, 2025.
