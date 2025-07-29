NW China's Gansu continues operating 'silver trains' with customized services

July 29, 2025

Fan Qinghua (1st L) drinks tea together with other passengers on a "silver train" in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Zhang Boxing)

"This is the first time I've encountered so many people my age on a train!" said Fan Qinghua as she looked around the waiting area at Lanzhou Railway Station in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province.

The 60-year-old retiree from Lanzhou chose to travel on the Y692 tourist train tailored for the elderly, known as a "silver train," with her friends during the peak summer travel season.

Launched by China Railway Lanzhou Group Co., Ltd. (CR Lanzhou) and Pingliang city in Gansu Province, the train carried nearly 200 elderly passengers to scenic spots including Kongtong Mountain for a wellness-focused journey.

Since 2018, CR Lanzhou has collaborated with multiple cities and enterprises across Gansu Province to jointly launch tourist trains featuring tours around western China, including "silver trains" on routes themed around the Silk Road and Kongtong Mountain, better catering to the silver-haired demographic.

Lei Jie, a dedicated tourism steward assigned by CR Lanzhou, has been providing services on "silver trains" since 2019. "We plan routes and itineraries centered on the needs of elderly passengers," he said.

Passengers pose for a picture at the Kongtong Mountain scenic area in Pingliang city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Cao Wenfu)

"Different routes attract different groups," Lei added. Passengers on this "silver train" for a two-day, three-night tour to Kongtong Mountain mostly come from Gansu and Qinghai provinces, while those taking the train themed on the Silk Road are predominantly from eastern and central provinces, all seeking to experience the unique beauty of northwest China, according to him.

These "silver trains" operate on a "travel by night, tour by day" model and feature soft sleeper cars.

CR Lanzhou has also appropriately extended stay times at each scenic area, allowing elderly tourists to enjoy a relaxed pace of immersive travel.

The "silver trains" themed on Kongtong Mountain have functional compartments featuring karaoke facilities, bars, reading corners, and card tables, with foldable tables and larger, more spacious seats than standard configurations.

Beyond hardware facilities, the train maintains a rich cultural atmosphere. The ceiling features graceful patterns of traditional flying apsaras and lotus caisson designs, while each sleeper car has a corresponding theme encompassing natural scenery, historical culture, and distinctive cuisine reflecting Pingliang's cultural elements. In addition, there are landscape paintings, travel guides, and cultural books on the train.

Numerous detailed designs and arrangements throughout the train reflect age-friendly considerations. To prevent slipping, CR Lanzhou has carpeted the entire train and maintains 24-hour lighting without mandatory power cuts. For areas with higher slip risks such as restrooms, train attendants have increased patrol frequencies.

Conductors and railway police officers on the train have enhanced safety education and anti-fraud awareness campaigns. When special situations arise, they provide one-on-one assistance services. The train carries onboard medical staff and offers free health consultations for elderly tourists, while maintaining stocks of commonly needed medications for seniors.

A passenger sings on a "silver train" in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Cao Wenfu)

In recent years, CR Lanzhou has continuously optimized its tourism products on "silver trains," forming a cost-effective tourism product model integrating trains with tour groups, scenic areas, hotels, folk culture, and local specialties.

"For every new destination we add, we coordinate all aspects of food, clothing, accommodation, and transportation along the route in advance to ensure safety and reliability, which are paramount," Lei said.

From major facilities like hotels and scenic areas to details such as priority channels and shuttle buses, they carefully select partners and establish cooperative relationships with multiple departments and enterprises, aiming to create greater cost-reduction opportunities that ultimately benefit every tourist.

To date, the "silver train" themed on Kongtong Mountain has made 46 trips. CR Lanzhou has launched 236 routes for "silver trains," reaching destinations as far as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Hainan Province in south China, serving over 86,000 passengers in total.

