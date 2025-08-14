Total number of China-Europe freight trains departing from Xi'an exceeds 30,000
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 13, 2025 shows a China-Europe freight train bound for Baku, Azerbaijan, departing from Xi'an International Port Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The X9043 train, fully loaded with 55 containers of photovoltaic modules, set off from Xi'an to Baku on Wednesday. This departure marked a new milestone as the total number of China-Europe freight trains departing from Xi'an since the launch of the first service in 2013 exceeded 30,000. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
A China-Europe freight train bound for Baku, Azerbaijan, prepares to depart from Xi'an International Port Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 13, 2025. The X9043 train, fully loaded with 55 containers of photovoltaic modules, set off from Xi'an to Baku on Wednesday. This departure marked a new milestone as the total number of China-Europe freight trains departing from Xi'an since the launch of the first service in 2013 exceeded 30,000. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 13, 2025 shows a China-Europe freight train bound for Baku, Azerbaijan, preparing to depart from Xi'an International Port Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The X9043 train, fully loaded with 55 containers of photovoltaic modules, set off from Xi'an to Baku on Wednesday. This departure marked a new milestone as the total number of China-Europe freight trains departing from Xi'an since the launch of the first service in 2013 exceeded 30,000. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
A China-Europe freight train bound for Baku, Azerbaijan, prepares to depart from Xi'an International Port Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 13, 2025. The X9043 train, fully loaded with 55 containers of photovoltaic modules, set off from Xi'an to Baku on Wednesday. This departure marked a new milestone as the total number of China-Europe freight trains departing from Xi'an since the launch of the first service in 2013 exceeded 30,000. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
A China-Europe freight train bound for Baku, Azerbaijan, departs from Xi'an International Port Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 13, 2025. The X9043 train, fully loaded with 55 containers of photovoltaic modules, set off from Xi'an to Baku on Wednesday. This departure marked a new milestone as the total number of China-Europe freight trains departing from Xi'an since the launch of the first service in 2013 exceeded 30,000. (Photo by Tang Pumeng/Xinhua)
A China-Europe freight train bound for Baku, Azerbaijan, departs from Xi'an International Port Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 13, 2025. The X9043 train, fully loaded with 55 containers of photovoltaic modules, set off from Xi'an to Baku on Wednesday. This departure marked a new milestone as the total number of China-Europe freight trains departing from Xi'an since the launch of the first service in 2013 exceeded 30,000. (Photo by Tang Pumeng/Xinhua)
Photos
