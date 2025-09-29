China launches first China-Europe freight train via the Baltic Sea

September 29, 2025

China-Europe freight train X8469 is ready for departure at Xi'an International Port Station on Sept. 26, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Panli)

China-Europe freight train X8469, loaded with auto parts, daily consumer goods, and other cargo, departed from Xi'an International Port Station on Friday, heading west to Hamburg, Germany. This marked the successful launch of the first China-Europe freight train using a rail-sea intermodal route across the Baltic Sea.

