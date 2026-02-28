Senior train technician focuses on skilled workforce development

Xinhua) 08:28, February 28, 2026

Dong Hongtao (R) and a colleague examine and maintain a bullet train at a maintenance depot of China Railway Xi'an Group Co., Ltd. in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Dong Hongtao is a bullet train technician of China Railway Xi'an Group Co., Ltd. and a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC). Since engaging in electric multiple unit (EMU) maintenance work in 2007, Dong has led his team to maintain over 120,000 EMU sets and handled more than 3,000 faults. He has been granted three national invention patents and 31 utility model patents. Dong has also been dedicated to the passing-on of technical skills, cultivating skilled talents for the industry through the national-level master technician studio led by him.

As a senior technician who started as an ordinary worker, Dong understands the challenges faced by frontline workers in their developments. He has observed that they often have abundant practical experiences but lack theoretical knowledge. In response, he actively participates in initiatives to improve their skills and identifies young talents to foster their creativity.

For this year's legislative session, Dong said he will continue to focus on the development of the skilled workforce, concentrating on advancing the implementation of the new professional title system, which features eight technical titles -- three more than the previous five-tier system.

Dong Hongtao (front, R) communicates with members of a state-level master technician studio led by him in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Dong Hongtao poses for a photo at a maintenance depot of China Railway Xi'an Group Co., Ltd. in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Dong Hongtao (2nd R) communicates with colleagues at a maintenance depot of China Railway Xi'an Group Co., Ltd. in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Dong Hongtao (2nd L) tutors a member of a state-level master technician studio led by him in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Dong Hongtao (L) communicates with a colleague on a bullet train under maintenance at a maintenance depot of China Railway Xi'an Group Co., Ltd. in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Dong Hongtao (1st R) communicates with students in Shaanxi Railway Institute in Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Dong Hongtao (R) communicates with colleagues at a maintenance depot of China Railway Xi'an Group Co., Ltd. in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Dong Hongtao checks a bullet train at a maintenance depot of China Railway Xi'an Group Co., Ltd. in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Dong Hongtao (front, 1st L) tutors students in Shaanxi Railway Institute in Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Dong Hongtao (3rd L) communicates with a teacher and students in Shaanxi Railway Institute in Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

