Slow train service helps residents travel, commute along Hunan, Guizhou and Chongqing

Xinhua) 17:00, February 13, 2026

Farmers carrying goods for sale board the train No. 7272 bound for Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 12, 2026. The train No. 7272/7271 has run across the mountainous areas in Hunan, Guizhou and Chongqing for almost 20 years. With an average speed of just 40 kilometers per hour, the train has made it easier for residents along the route to travel and commute, while also helping local products reach wider markets. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A villager (L) from Hunan Province sells fruits to passengers on the train No. 7272 on Feb. 12, 2026. The train No. 7272/7271 has run across the mountainous areas in Hunan, Guizhou and Chongqing for almost 20 years. With an average speed of just 40 kilometers per hour, the train has made it easier for residents along the route to travel and commute, while also helping local products reach wider markets. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

A farmer from Hunan Province carrying goods for sale prepare to leave the Tongren Railway Station in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 12, 2026. The train No. 7272/7271 has run across the mountainous areas in Hunan, Guizhou and Chongqing for almost 20 years. With an average speed of just 40 kilometers per hour, the train has made it easier for residents along the route to travel and commute, while also helping local products reach wider markets. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

Villagers from Hunan Province carrying empty baskets after selling their goods prepare to board the train No. 7271 at the Tongren Railway Station in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 12, 2026. The train No. 7272/7271 has run across the mountainous areas in Hunan, Guizhou and Chongqing for almost 20 years. With an average speed of just 40 kilometers per hour, the train has made it easier for residents along the route to travel and commute, while also helping local products reach wider markets. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Villagers from Hunan Province talk at the Tongren Railway Station in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 12, 2026. The train No. 7272/7271 has run across the mountainous areas in Hunan, Guizhou and Chongqing for almost 20 years. With an average speed of just 40 kilometers per hour, the train has made it easier for residents along the route to travel and commute, while also helping local products reach wider markets. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

Farmers from Hunan Province carrying goods for sale walk to a market in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 12, 2026. The train No. 7272/7271 has run across the mountainous areas in Hunan, Guizhou and Chongqing for almost 20 years. With an average speed of just 40 kilometers per hour, the train has made it easier for residents along the route to travel and commute, while also helping local products reach wider markets. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

Villagers carrying goods for sale prepare to leave the Tongren Railway Station in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 12, 2026. The train No. 7272/7271 has run across the mountainous areas in Hunan, Guizhou and Chongqing for almost 20 years. With an average speed of just 40 kilometers per hour, the train has made it easier for residents along the route to travel and commute, while also helping local products reach wider markets. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Villagers from Hunan Province carrying goods for sale prepare to leave the Tongren Railway Station in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 12, 2026. The train No. 7272/7271 has run across the mountainous areas in Hunan, Guizhou and Chongqing for almost 20 years. With an average speed of just 40 kilometers per hour, the train has made it easier for residents along the route to travel and commute, while also helping local products reach wider markets. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

A villager (R) from Hunan Province sells fruits to passengers on the train No. 7272 on Feb. 12, 2026. The train No. 7272/7271 has run across the mountainous areas in Hunan, Guizhou and Chongqing for almost 20 years. With an average speed of just 40 kilometers per hour, the train has made it easier for residents along the route to travel and commute, while also helping local products reach wider markets. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Farmers carrying goods for sale board the train No. 7272 at Jinhe Railway Station in central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 12, 2026. The train No. 7272/7271 has run across the mountainous areas in Hunan, Guizhou and Chongqing for almost 20 years. With an average speed of just 40 kilometers per hour, the train has made it easier for residents along the route to travel and commute, while also helping local products reach wider markets. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 12, 2026 shows fresh fruits on the train No. 7272. The train No. 7272/7271 has run across the mountainous areas in Hunan, Guizhou and Chongqing for almost 20 years. With an average speed of just 40 kilometers per hour, the train has made it easier for residents along the route to travel and commute, while also helping local products reach wider markets. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

