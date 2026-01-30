High-speed trains ready to roll

(People's Daily App) 16:56, January 30, 2026

Rows of inspected bullet trains stretch across the maintenance depot ahead of the Spring Festival travel rush in Nanchang of East China's Jiangxi Province, on January 28. Spring Festival travel rush, also known as Chunyun, refers to the mass movement of people across China as millions return home for the holiday, forming the world's largest annual human migration.

