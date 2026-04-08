Furry companions welcome: China launches upgraded pet travel service on bullet trains

Xinhua) 14:26, April 08, 2026

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday unveiled an upgraded pet transport service on its high-speed rail network, expanding coverage to 121 stations and 228 trains, according to China Railway Express Co., Ltd.

The new service builds on a one-year pilot program launched on April 8, 2025. During the trial, over 15,000 pets were safely transported, proving popular with travelers seeking to bring their furry companions.

Two options are now available: accompanied travel for ticket-holding passengers, and unaccompanied transport for owners not traveling on the same train.

Eligible pets are restricted to healthy, domestically raised cats and dogs weighing no more than 15 kg, with a shoulder height not exceeding 40 cm and a body length not exceeding 52 cm.

For the accompanied option, passengers can use the 12306 app or website to check trains marked with a pet icon, purchase tickets, and reserve a pet transport slot on the same train.

The unaccompanied option allows owners to make reservations via the "China Railway Express" WeChat mini-program two to five days before departure.

The expanded service covers 121 high-speed railway stations and 228 trains, including 11 new locations such as Tangshan, Tai'an and Yan'an, as well as 50 additional trains, including G41 and G688.

China Railway Express said the expansion aims to better accommodate the growing demand for pet-friendly travel.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)