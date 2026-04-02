China's pet economy opens up new consumption scenarios

Xinhua) 15:30, April 02, 2026

LANZHOU, April 2 (Xinhua) -- At a pet portrait booth at China's Western Pet Expo in Lanzhou, capital of the northwestern province of Gansu, 58-year-old Wang Xiaoqin watched curiously as a makeup artist groomed her Maltese dog while a photographer adjusted the lights and backdrop.

"I usually just take photos of my dog on my phone," Wang said. "This is its first formal portrait. It feels more professional and meaningful."

For many Chinese pet owners like Wang, spending on pets now goes well beyond basic feeding and care. As pets increasingly become companions that provide emotional comfort, they are driving new forms of consumption, from fresh meals and birthday cakes to custom clothing, memorial items and even exotic-pet experiences. This shift reflects a broader change in China's pet market, where demand is moving from basic necessities toward more personalized and experience-oriented services.

The vibrant scene at the Lanzhou expo reflects a wider national trend. According to the 2026 China Pet Industry White Paper (Consumption Report), the number of pet dogs and cats in China's urban areas reached 126 million in 2025, driving the pet consumption market to 312.6 billion yuan (about 45.4 billion U.S. dollars). The market is expected to expand further to 405 billion yuan by 2028.

The growing market is creating fresh business opportunities for entrepreneurs and small business owners across a widening range of sectors.

In Lanzhou, a local resident surnamed Liu recently opened a fresh pet food store, offering customized meals made with chicken, duck, seafood, potatoes, carrots and other ingredients.

"Fresh pet food smells better, contains more moisture, and is easier to digest and absorb," Liu said. Priced between 12 yuan and 22 yuan per serving, the meals have become increasingly popular among younger pet owners seeking higher-quality diets for their animals.

Elsewhere at the expo, a retired resident surnamed Pan showcased her pet clothing studio, where she selects fabrics based on customers' preferences and tailors outfits for individual pets.

These businesses reflect the rise of more attentive, family-style pet care, a trend that is expanding demand well beyond food and grooming. Owners are increasingly willing to spend on products and services that add a sense of occasion to their pets' lives, whether through festive treats, stylish accessories, or keepsakes. Similar trends have also emerged nationwide, with pet-related consumption extending into fashion, smart wearables, leisure services and pet-friendly commercial spaces.

Ding Xiao, who works in pet baking, said demand for pet cakes and baked goods has grown year by year.

"Pets are no longer just animals. They are more like family members," Ding said. "They bring comfort and companionship, and that is leading owners to seek more refined and detailed products."

That emotional bond is also sustaining demand in more sensitive areas of the market.

At the expo, Wang Yue, who works in the pet funeral business, displayed pet urns, handmade wool-felt keepsakes and crystal ornaments.

"These items allow departed pets to remain with their owners in another way," she said, noting that with the Qingming Festival approaching, pet memorial product sales have picked up.

At the same time, exotic pets are diversifying the market beyond its traditional focus on cats and dogs.

Gao Yang, a young reptile enthusiast, runs an exotic-pet experience store in downtown Lanzhou, where snakes and lizards of different varieties have attracted a steady stream of curious visitors.

"Reptiles have little odor, require less frequent feeding, and are highly ornamental," Gao said. In his view, the popularity of such pets reflects young consumers' desire for both individuality and companionship.

Industry observers say the expansion of these niche businesses points to a more complete and interconnected pet industry chain.

Zhang Qi, manager of the pet exhibition, said the event had brought together nearly 100 exhibitors and attracted over 30,000 visitors in three days. "The expo serves as a platform for exchange, trade and services," Zhang said. "It also shows how the pet industry is becoming more integrated and systematic."

With pet ownership on the rise, cities across China are adapting, with pet-friendly shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and parks becoming more common in some cities.

The boom is also reshaping transport and public services. China launched pilot pet transport services on selected high-speed rail routes in 2025, and by the 2026 Spring Festival travel rush, the service had expanded to 110 stations and 170 trains, making it easier for families to travel with companion animals.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)