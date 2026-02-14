Pet industry thrives in Luohe, C China's Henan

"Who would have thought pet food could grow into such a huge industry?" said An Zhongping, chairman of Petideal Pet Food (Luohe) Co., Ltd., as he stood outside the company's smart workshop at the Pet Economy Industrial Park in Zhaoling district, Luohe, central China's Henan Province.

In 2019, An, a veteran of the pet industry with 22 years of experience, chose to establish his business in Luohe.

Chilled meat from Shuanghui (Shineway), a large meat processing company in China located less than 2 kilometers away, is delivered directly from the factory, ensuring a steady daily supply of 200 tonnes of fresh meat. A courier distribution center is right next to the park, cutting delivery costs by 0.6 yuan ($0.09) per kilogram, said An.

What impressed him even more was the strong support from the local government, including move-in-ready, customized factory facilities as well as specialized technology and pet industry loans, which effectively removed major obstacles to the company's growth.

The company was officially established in August 2020. By June 2021, its first production phase was already operational, setting a record for the fastest industrial project rollout in Luohe at the time.

The company introduced internationally advanced production techniques, producing pet food with over 15 percent more protein than the national standard and digestibility exceeding 95 percent. An said the company invests around 5 percent of its annual revenue in R&D. Today, the company's baked and dry pet foods are sold in more than 40 countries and regions.

Liu Donghua, general manager of Henan Tianxing Cosmetics Co., Ltd., had once hit rock bottom. At that critical moment, members of the local pet industry task force in Zhaoling district suggested that the company pivot to producing pet grooming products, leveraging its existing production lines and technical expertise.

Acting on this advice, Liu's team used their existing equipment and expertise in cosmetics to roll out their first pet shampoo in just over a month. With no established customer base, they turned to online marketing and genuine product reviews to build credibility and brand awareness.

Before long, pet stores across the country were approaching them for cooperation. The company's sales of pet products climbed from less than 4 million yuan in 2022 to more than 20 million yuan in 2025. Today, the company has developed 40 to 50 pet care products.

The Pet Economy Industrial Park in Zhaoling district is now home to 28 companies. In 2024, the park's total output value reached 1.5 billion yuan, making it the largest pet industry park in Henan.

