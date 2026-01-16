Hanfu robes on the slopes showcase living history

(People's Daily App) 13:26, January 16, 2026

Skiers in Hanfu costumes glide down the slopes in Luoyang, Central China's Henan Province on January 11. About 100 participants wore the traditional flowing robes of the Han Chinese people while navigating the snowy terrain. Hanfu costumes are the historical clothing of China's Han ethnic group, characterized by wide sleeves, crossed collars and long flowing robes. The participants wore Hanfu while skiing, blending traditional dress with a modern winter sport.

